Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 9,838 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 95,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 653,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 126,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 207,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,735,544. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading

