Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.10. 48,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,068. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.85.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Corteva to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.