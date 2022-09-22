Stellar Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $279.15 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stellar has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00131105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.92 or 0.00721308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00875753 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,582 coins and its circulating supply is 25,398,533,782 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

