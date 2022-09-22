Steph & Co. Boosts Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Steph & Co. grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $99.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.70 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.42.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

