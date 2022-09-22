Steph & Co. Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,665 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $841,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Autodesk by 5.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,499 shares of the software company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 6.7% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $192.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $208.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.92.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.60.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

