Steph & Co. Sells 250 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Steph & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $192.72 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.63.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

