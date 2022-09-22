Steph & Co. Sells 413 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Steph & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 786.4% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $171.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.15 and a 200 day moving average of $201.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Caterpillar to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.38.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

