Steph & Co. Sells 5,542 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Steph & Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,871,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,391. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $52.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

