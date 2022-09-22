Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.32

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.32 and last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 14175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Steven Madden Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steven Madden

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 49.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at about $1,772,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 288.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 46,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading

