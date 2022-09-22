Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Receives $43.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.43.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STLFF shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a SEK 35 price target on the stock. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of STLFF stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Stillfront Group AB has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44.

About Stillfront Group AB (publ)

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

