Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 346 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.4% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 28,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.4% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 234.1% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.61. 192,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,775. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

