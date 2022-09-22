Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.17. 131,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,562. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.34. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.