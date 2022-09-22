Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 118,953 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the average daily volume of 87,470 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of HOOD stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $47.84.

Insider Activity

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $1,075,092.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,354.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 118,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,092.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,383,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,354.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 426,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,457 shares of company stock worth $3,998,612 over the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

