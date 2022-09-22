StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Electromed (NYSE:ELMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ELMD. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Electromed in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I started coverage on Electromed in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE ELMD opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. Electromed has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.72 million, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.56.

Electromed ( NYSE:ELMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $11.27 million for the quarter.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

