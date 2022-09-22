StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.61. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Impac Mortgage (IMH)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.