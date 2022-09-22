StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.61. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

