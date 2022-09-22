StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

PCTEL stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a P/E ratio of -483.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is -2,197.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PCTEL by 54.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PCTEL by 116.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of PCTEL by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,159,167 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

