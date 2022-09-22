StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
PCTEL Trading Down 0.8 %
PCTEL stock opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a P/E ratio of -483.52 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.44.
PCTEL Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is -2,197.80%.
About PCTEL
PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.
