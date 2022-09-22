StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.17. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.88.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
