StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $33.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.17. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.88.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

