StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.06 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

