StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.07 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $31.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.68.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
