StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $2.07 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $31.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.68.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

