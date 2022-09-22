StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $27.05 on Friday. First Capital has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.26.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.
First Capital Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.
About First Capital
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Capital (FCAP)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.