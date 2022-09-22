StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $27.05 on Friday. First Capital has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.26.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.28% of First Capital worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

About First Capital

(Get Rating)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

