StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE SIF opened at $3.32 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $20.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

