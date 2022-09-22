StockNews.com Upgrades Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Buy

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

PIPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of PIPR opened at $111.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.18. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $354.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.02 million. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

