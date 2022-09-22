Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,821 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $17,791,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $371,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,391. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.