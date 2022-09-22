Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,482 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,482 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.76. 102,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,704,237. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.06.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

