Strategic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW)

Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:ICOW – Get Rating) by 211.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 331,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,423 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 186,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 50,458 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 179,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 24,565.9% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 117,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 117,425 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares during the period.

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Developed Markets International Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 26,698 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73.

