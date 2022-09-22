Strategic Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1,634.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 80,991 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,798,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.85. 1,307,337 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $47.17.

