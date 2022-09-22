Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN)

Strategic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:BJAN – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Down 0.6 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.31. 38 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,723. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $37.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.98.

