Strategic Asset Management LLC Has $662,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFG)

Strategic Asset Management LLC cut its position in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $882,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $825,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $147,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.50. 1,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,020. FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

