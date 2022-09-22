Strategic Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY)

Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $451,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AWAY traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,948. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

