Strategic Asset Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 149,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $103.84. 56,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,972. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $117.01.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

