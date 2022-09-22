Strategic Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Strategic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 69,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 73,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after buying an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 11,507 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.92. 12,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,692. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52.

