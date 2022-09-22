Stratis Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.46 Million (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $73.24 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00002722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000053 BTC.
- x42 Protocol (X42) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000092 BTC.
- MUDRA (MUDRA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000228 BTC.
- Aerochain (AERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MetAces (ACES) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- FindCoin (FIND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 141,249,825 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official website is www.stratisplatform.com.
Buying and Selling Stratis
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
