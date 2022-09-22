Strudel Finance ($TRDL) Price Hits $3.37 on Major Exchanges

Strudel Finance ($TRDL) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Strudel Finance has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. Strudel Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.14 million and $36,904.00 worth of Strudel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strudel Finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00017459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strudel Finance alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004300 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010988 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Strudel Finance

Strudel Finance’s launch date was October 9th, 2020. Strudel Finance’s total supply is 6,568,328 coins. Strudel Finance’s official Twitter account is @Cosmo_Strudel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strudel Finance is strudel.finance.

Buying and Selling Strudel Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Strudel is a one-way, trustless bridge linking Bitcoin to Ethereum. vBTC, the resulting asset, trades off counterparty risk for market risk, bringing more diversity to the tokenized-BTC landscape. In the long term, Strudel proposes itself to use the forces of crypto-economics to challenge the status quo of blockchain and free BTC from the grip of Wall Street.By using the Strudel Dapp, Bitcoins are burned and marked with the Strudel protocol identifier. The burn transaction is then relayed to Ethereum, issuing vBTC in the exact ratio of 1:1.$TRDL (/ˈstruːdəl/) is the governance and reward token for the Strudel Protocol. It is created on 2 separate occasions:When a user crosses BTC over the bridge, $TRDLs are minted alongside vBTC. Early users receive an exponential reward as depicted in the graph;$TRDL rewards are distributed per block to liquidity providers of various terra-farming pools. Of those, the vBTC-ETH pool takes a special role in maintaining the price peg.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strudel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strudel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strudel Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strudel Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strudel Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.