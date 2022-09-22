Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $3.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,924,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,367,321. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

