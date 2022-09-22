Substratum (SUB) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded up 31.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market cap of $377,254.63 and approximately $63.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,215.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060087 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010751 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005657 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. Facebook | YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

