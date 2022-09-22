Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 80,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 620,118 shares.The stock last traded at $7.19 and had previously closed at $7.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $768.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58.

Summit Hotel Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Summit Hotel Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -53.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 337,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 22,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.