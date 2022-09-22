Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Holdings Raised by Steph & Co.

Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,293,000 after purchasing an additional 94,345 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $7,349,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,111,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,390,000 after acquiring an additional 933,997 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sun Communities Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.25.

NYSE:SUI opened at $145.39 on Thursday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.39 and a 12 month high of $211.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.16 and its 200-day moving average is $165.95.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.94%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

