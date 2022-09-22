Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $14,816.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $14,816.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 470 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $17,559.20.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Michelle Philpot sold 111 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $3,647.46.

RUN stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunrun from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 97,345 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 57.4% during the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 26,182 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 9.1% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 41.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 374,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 108,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 14.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 762,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,146,000 after purchasing an additional 96,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

