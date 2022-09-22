Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.31. Approximately 1,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 494,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,845,000 after buying an additional 68,450 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $6,586,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after buying an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $29,039,000.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Articles

