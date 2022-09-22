SushiSwap Reaches Market Cap of $135.31 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00005600 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $135.31 million and $45.20 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,987.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060855 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007408 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010881 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005268 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00063849 BTC.

SUSHI is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens. SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens. SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI. Discord | Medium | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

