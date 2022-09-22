suterusu Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $1.63 million worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

suterusu Profile

suterusu’s genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

suterusu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability.”

