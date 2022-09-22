Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 106.8% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,789 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,485 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $307.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,381. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.54 and its 200 day moving average is $319.51. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

