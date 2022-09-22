Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYRS. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SYRS stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SYRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.20) by ($1.20). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 157.22% and a negative net margin of 433.67%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 million. Research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 418.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

