Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Up 3.1%

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.50. 278,615 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 964,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Talon Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$0.90 target price for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$379.70 million and a P/E ratio of -60.63.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

