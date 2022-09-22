Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc reduced its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,408 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $6.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.96. 3,981,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,812,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.70 and a 200 day moving average of $182.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

