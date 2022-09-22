Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Raised by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Target were worth $14,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,394,767. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.43.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

