TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Shares Gap Up to $9.04

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.04, but opened at $9.32. TechnipFMC shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 7,098 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTI. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.35.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 410.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 56,507 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1,155.7% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,482,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,148 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,295,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,762,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.