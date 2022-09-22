Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.88 and last traded at $31.53. 153,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,693,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.55 and a 200 day moving average of $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

