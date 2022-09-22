Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.52

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 5410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

