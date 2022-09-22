Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Up 3.3%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.39. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 132,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEO. StockNews.com raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telecom Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Telecom Argentina ( NYSE:TEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Telecom Argentina had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telecom Argentina S.A. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the first quarter worth $3,507,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 243,570 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 38,943 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 22,567 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; and other related supplementary services, such as call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services.

